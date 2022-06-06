Minor & adult arrested in 11-year-old's murder, Detroit leaders demand accountability and action

DETRIOT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have been arrested in connection to an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed while at a sleepover Saturday night in Detroit – one minor and one adult.

“Family kids for a sleepover, and now the baby is gone,” says Elisha who lives on Goulburn street in Detroit.

Elisha was home Saturday around 10:00 pm when bullets went through the back of her neighbor's home and killed the child while she was attending a sleepover at her grandmother's house with five other children.

“The gun violence is terrible, and it needs to be stopped we are losing our kids here...we’re losing our children to this violence,” says Elisha.

According to police, the gunshots came from outside of the home. Just a block away on Waltham street, police confirm there was gun activity around the same time bullets bombarded the home full of kids. They have not, however, confirmed the two incidents are linked.

“We had 85 youth shot last year in 2021 and were already in double digits this year,” says Detroit Councilman Scott Benson.

Right now, Benson says the council is trying to pass several laws to curb gun violence like the Sargent A Williams ordinance that would allow guns to be confiscated from homes with documented domestic disputes.

Benson also is advocating for the expansion of the shots spotter program which will automatically deploy police when it hears gun shots.

One of the two people arrested in connection to this crime is a minor. Zeek Williams with New Era Detroit says the real change needs to start at home.

"People have to be held accountable for the actions and what’s going on you should know what your kids are doing.” says Williams.

As the family and block mourn the loss of an innocent life, Elisha has one plea.

“I’m asking everyone in this community to keep our babies safe stop the violence you guys I am worth it.”

