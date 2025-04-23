Missing 16-year-old Tasia Keaton from Dearborn Heights found safe, police say

(WXYZ) — A 16-year-old girl who left a social services housing facility last month has been found safe, 7 News Detroit has confirmed.

Tasia Keaton left Vista Maria on March 14 and was last seen in the Detroit area.

On Wednesday, officials told us that Tasia was found safely. More details have not been released.

“We just want, at minimum, a phone call, knowing that she's still OK, or hopefully a location if she isn't OK, so that we can come get her," said Trisha Wade, Tasia Keaton's aunt, told us on April 17.

The Dearborn Heights Police Chief, Ahmed Haidar, said they believe she was later picked up by someone, assaulted and taken to a local hotel before being brought back to the area of Stout Street and Joy Road.