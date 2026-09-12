Missing 70-year-old Royal Oak hiker found safe at Isle Royale National Park

ROCHESTER, Mich. — A 70-year-old Royal Oak man who had been missing for a week after embarking on a solo hiking trip to Isle Royale National Park has been found safe.

Craig Berg was located by backpackers at the national park, according to a post on Isle Royale National Park’s Facebook page.

It’s unclear why Craig failed to return home, with Isle Royale National Park stating that “additional information will take time to investigate and share.”

His son, Evan Berg, spoke to 7 News Detroit on Sept. 9 and said that the last time the family had contact with Craig was on Sept. 2 and that they had contacted multiple agencies in an effort to find Craig.

He also said that his picture had been posted at every campsite on the island and park staff were asking everyone entering or leaving Isle Royale whether they had seen him.

Evan added that the remote and rugged terrain of Isle Royale had made the search especially challenging.

"They're spread pretty thin up there. I know it's a pretty remote national park. There's no horses, there's no motor vehicles; everything's by foot. I mean, it's what, 400 square miles of wilderness? That's a lot for a handful of people to try to search," Evan said.

