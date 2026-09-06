Missing 74-Year-Old Man Sparks Massive Search on Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A large-scale water rescue operation is underway Saturday night in Grosse Pointe Shores as multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies search for a missing 74-year-old man who reportedly fell from a boat into Lake St. Clair.

According to authorities, the search is focused on the area between the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club and Grosse Pointe Farms Pier Park.

7 News Detroit confirmed with law enforcement sources that crews are searching for a 74-year-old man who fell overboard from a large boat Saturday evening. A woman who was on the vessel called 911 to report that she could no longer locate him in the water.

The emergency call was reported around 7 p.m. Authorities have not released the man's identity. The vessel was described as a large white boat flying a Canadian flag.

WATCH Tiarra Braddock's live report:

Missing 74-Year-Old Man Sparks Massive Search on Lake St. Clair

Multiple rescue boats were deployed to the area and a helicopter has been assisting in the search from the air.

Dispatch audio obtained by 7 News Detroit captured part of the initial response:

"Can you check the yacht club for a man overboard? According to the female, she can no longer find him in the water."

As of late Saturday night, the search remained active and no additional information about the man's condition or whereabouts had been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WXYZ.com and 7 News Detroit for updates as more information becomes available.