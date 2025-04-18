Missing teen London Thomas' boyfriend officially considered person of interest

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Friday, 7 News Detroit stopped by the Inkster home raided by police and the FBI on Thursday. Authorities zeroed in on the property as they investigate the disappearance of 17-year-old London Thomas.

During our door knock on Friday, a woman opened the door and said they're not talking. She closed the door before I could get in another word.

Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins told 7 News Detroit that Thomas' 23-year-old boyfriend, who lives at the home with other family members, is now considered a person of interest.

His neighbor, Jasmynne Allen said "he weird. He’s weird.

When asked in what way, she said "he’s just strange.”

Allen, who streamed the raid on social media in hopes of spreading the word, said she’s lived across the street for eight years.

She said she learned of Thomas' disappearance a week ago "when the FBI knocked on my door." She said they were looking for any surveillance footage.

Jenkins said investigators searched for DNA evidence after receiving “concerning information they found during phone extractions."

She said Thomas was last seen in Inkster on April 5. Her phone pinged in Westland near Cooper Upper Elementary on Ann Arbor Trail.

But the chief said it last pinged in Detroit and the Detroit Police Department is the lead agency.

“Everybody wants to know where is London? I want to know where is London. I’m a mother,” Allen said.

While on Carlyle Street, Julia Rapley, a family friend of Thomas, drove by the home and stopped to speak with us.

“It’s a hurting thing to see a kid come up and missing and she hasn’t lived her life. She’s 17-years-old. I don’t know. Right now, I’m discombobulated about it," Rapley said.

To keep her mind busy and try to get the answers the family is desperately seeking, Rapley said she’s been out searching.

“I tried. I ride around the city of Inkster, go by the woods where the trees and stuff at, calling her name, maybe she's tied up or something. I don’t wanna think the worse 'cause God does make miracles. So, it just hurts right now. It hurts for her and the rest of the kids that’s missing,” she explained.

7 News Detroit has been in touch Thomas' family. Her father said loved ones are, of course, waiting for updates from police.

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is urged to immediately contact Inkster police at 313-563-9850 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

