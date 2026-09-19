Missing vulnerable woman found safe, ending multi-agency search

A 29-year-old woman who had been missing for nearly a week has been found safe, according to the Southfield Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search intensifies for missing vulnerable woman in Southfield

On Saturday, police said Christian Cook was located at a local hospital and is currently receiving medical care, ending a multi-agency search for Cook as police and family worked to find the vulnerable woman, who had not been seen in nearly a week.

Cook was last seen Sunday afternoon near Eleven Mile and Inkster roads. Her family reported her missing later that evening.

According to police, Cook was deemed especially vulnerable because she has bipolar disorder and requires care.

“We appreciate the assistance of the community and everyone who helped share information during the search,” police said in a statement.