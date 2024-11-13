Mitch Albom says kids at orphanage are OK as US bans flights to Haiti amid violence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Well-known author, media personality and founder of Have Faith Haiti orphanage Mitch Albom says they are hunkering down and adjusting after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily banned U.S. flights to Haiti in the wake of Monday's gunfire incidents.

"Our kids for the moment are OK," Albom said. "They’re protected. Our school has been closed for a few days, but we’re actually opening it back up again tomorrow. Our staff is very brave and for the moment, we’re OK and I appreciate everybody asking us. But for the moment in Haiti is just the end of the day and we'll see what tomorrow brings."

WXYZ

The ban is set to last 30 days. Albom was set to arrive next Tuesday.

In March, Albom and his wife were among those evacuated for similar reasons when a state of emergency was declared.

"You can call it stupidity. I call it dedication," Albom said. "I can't not be there. That's my family."

Mitch Albom

While he can't be there physically, he's in constant communication with staff and helping prepare for the days ahead. He's mainly concerned about their safety and those who may need emergency medical care.

"We exist on donors' money and we've had to use almost all of the money that we have raised over the course of the last year and a half for security to hire," Albom said. "We have 24 security guards now to rim our place that have to stand there with guns and helmets protecting to try to make sure that people don't try to come over the walls... or people don't try to find their way in and sadly, they're doing it in other neighborhoods."

Mitch Albom

Have Faith Haiti is currently housing an orphanage that was recently hit and displaced.

In addition to calming a recent escalation in violence, Albom hopes the U.S. will get more involved to help people in need in the region.

"Hope is all many Haitans have and hope is something I hold very dear,” he said.

More information on Have Faith Haiti can be found on its website.

