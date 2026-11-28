ROMULUS, Mich. — A Romulus family got a frightening surprise the morning after Thanksgiving when a 16-year-old discovered what turned out to be a live grenade while taking out the trash.

LaQuita Hill, a mother of six, said her son found the grenade near the trash cans in their driveway on Chamberlain Street just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

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Grenade found near Romulus home the day after Thanksgiving

"I thought it was a joke. I thought he was playing with me. And when I came and seen it for myself, because he was so adamant, like, come look," Hill said.

Hill said she initially picked it up, thinking it was a toy.

"I picked it up thinking it was a toy, and then I set it back down as soon as I realized, you know, this isn't a toy," Hill said.

Romulus police and Metro Airport police's bomb squad responded to the scene and removed the grenade without incident. Officers confirmed to Hill that the grenade was real.

Hill later learned that her 12-year-old son and some neighborhood children had actually found the grenade first before it ended up in the driveway.

"When I did talk to him, he said him and a few of the neighborhood kids were playing with it. That's all I know," Hill said.

It remains unclear where the children originally found the grenade. Hill said she has no idea how it ended up in the neighborhood.

Hill acknowledged the situation could have ended much worse.

"Could they have pulled the pen and me and a couple houses been blown up or, you know," Hill said.

She said she is grateful her son spoke up and that police responded quickly, but she still has questions about where the grenade came from.

Romulus police have not yet responded to a request for comment. A department representative said more information would likely be available Monday.

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