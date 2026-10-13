Mom of teen critically injured recalls deadly Detroit shooting as police seek suspects

DETOIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for two suspects after a targeted quadruple shooting near Wabash and Selden street over the weekend left one person dead and three others injured — including a 14-year-old boy who remains in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Investigators say gunmen fired both pistol and rifle rounds into a vehicle late Saturday night on the city's west side. The man who was killed was armed and wearing a GPS tether at the time of the attack. An 18-year-old woman was also among those injured.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said homicide investigators are actively hunting for two suspects believed to live in the area.

"I have great detectives. My officers do a phenomenal job and so we will not stop until we apprehend them, identify them, apprehend them. We are looking for the public's help as well. Individuals in the neighborhood, they know what happened. Somebody knows something for sure. And I thank the community because they tell us, you know? That's how we close a lot of cases. The community works with us and we have a great relationship with our community, and they let us know. They give us the tips that we need and we actively pursue those tips," Bettison said.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report below:

Detroit police seek two suspects in quadruple shooting that left one dead and a teen in critical condition

A mother of one of the survivors, who we are identifying as "Sharon" and did not want her face shown on camera, fearing for her son's safety, said her son was shot in the arm. She said he was an innocent victim who only got mixed up in the attack because he was trying to help a friend who had nowhere to go.

"Why is he here? He can't be here. He was like 'mom, he ain't got nowhere to go. His mama put him out. I'm just trying to help him.' I'm like, 'OK, let me leave him alone for a minute.' Then I asked him again he like 'ma, he really don't have nowhere to go,' and that was like a day before the incident happened," Sharon said.

Sharon described the gunfire.

"It sound like World War 5. It was so many gunshots. It was so close and I just call, yell for everybody to get down," Sharon said.

Sharon said her son's friend was the intended target and was killed in the attack. She said she reviewed the friend's social media accounts afterward, which raised concerns about his activities. Sharon says she wished she knew about it sooner.

"He wouldn't have been there. He wouldn't have been by my kids and my son wouldn't be hurt," Sharon said.

Previous coverage: 1 dead in quadruple shooting in Detroit; police searching for suspects

Police still searching for suspects in quadruple shooting

Sharon said her family is too traumatized and fearful to return home while the gunmen remain at large.

"I just lost my son two years ago to gun violence. I was staying where I was staying because I thought it was safe and it wasn't. And now, we're left with looking for somewhere to go because we're not going back there. I can't bring my son there. I can't bring my kids there. They're traumatized. They've seen somebody die dead right there," Sharon said.

The city of Detroit is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

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