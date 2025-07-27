Mom says teen hospitalized with severe burns after boat explosion on Pontiac Lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people — a father, son and his son's friend — were seriously injured on Pontiac Lake after officials say the boat they were on exploded on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm not mad at his friend or his dad, it was just an accident. You can leave the house and anything can happen. You just don't know," said Dana Berden, mom of 15-year-old Dylan Berden.

On Sunday afternoon, Dylan, was about to go fishing on Pontiac Lake with his friend and his friend's dad when their boat caught on fire. First responders were called around 1:20 p.m. to the scene at the public boat lunch near M-59 and Williams Lake Road.

They were on a 17-foot Chris-Craft Boat.

"The father ... he went to turn the blower on again and start the engine, and that's when it blew, and he told both boys to jump in the water, but Dylan was the closest to where it blew," Dana Berden said.

The fire had burned out when rescue personnel had arrived.

All three were rushed to the hospital with severe burns. The father and his 16-year-old son are home now, while Dylan remains in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center in Flint with severe burns on more than 50% of his body.

"He's burned on both arms, legs, face, neck. As of this morning, he said that... he may not need surgery, but we're not sure how long he'll be in there because of the drainage from the burns. It's a lot dressing changing," Dana Berdens said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team along with Waterford Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says his office is actively investigating the incident; it's still not clear what caused the explosion.

"You know, there's a lot of things equipmentally that can be involved in a boat. Fuel lines, blower motors, a host of those things, so we're trying to make a determination as to what the cause was," Bouchard said.

We tried speaking with the father and son, but they do not wish to comment at this time. We're told after they were released from the hospital, they've been by Dylan's side as he continues to recover.

"And I just don't want anybody to look down on his friend or his dad because they are very, very upset by this as well," Dana Berden said.

There has also been an outpouring of support from the community.

A GoFundMe has been created to cover some of Dylan's medical bills and help the family get through this challenging time.

"You know, the hospital is quite a bit of a distance from here. So just to try help with expenses and meals, and just make things easier while Dylan is in the hospital," said Sheena Sandoval, Dylan's relative.

Dozens of people have already donated, and Dylan's mother says she couldn't be more grateful.

"He's a very sweet kid. He likes to be around his friends. He's very bummed he's not going to be around for the rest of his summer vacation but... I thank everybody, all my family and friends, for the prayers and outreach. It means a lot," Dana Berden said.

