Mom speaks out after she says she was drugged at a bar in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI (WXYZ) — It’s a night Becky Smiedendorf can't remember and her husband Jeremy can’t forget.

"She doesn't remember being on her back and having just choking on her own vomit," Jeremy said. "I have that burned into my brain"

It was two months ago when Becky was on a mom's night out. She went to a silent disco at the Ugly Dog Distillery in downtown Chelsea. Two hours and three drinks in she knew something was off.

"When you're young and you're new to drinking, we've all had those experiences where you had a little too much to drink and you know what that feels like. This was like being on a completely different planet," Becky recalls.

The texts to her husband show how quickly her consciousness declined. She asked her husband to come pick her up at 10:45 p.m. and five minutes later she was repeatedly texting for help.

Becky lost consciousness and couldn’t walk, her husband took her to the ER suspecting she had been drugged but the hospital wasn’t equipped to test in time.

"Even at the time they didn't take the drugging seriously," Jeremy said. "And that's part of the awareness. Maybe they kind of did but everyone just chalk it up to drinking too much, that's what everyone assumes."

The Smiedendorf believe Becky was drugged with GHB. They made a police report and since then other potential victims have come forward with similar stories from the same distillery.

At the time no criminal charges have been pressed and Becky does not blame the Ugly Dog Distillery for her drink potentially being spiked, however, she is disappointed they have not spoken out. Chelsea Police are investigating the incident.

"I feel really pulled by just the trauma of this situation to spread awareness as far as I can because we have to break the silence on this stuff," Becky said.