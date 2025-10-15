Mom speaks out after trial delayed again for woman found alive in body bag 5 years ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in five years, the mother of a woman mistakenly declared dead in Southfield is speaking out about her ongoing fight for justice.

Erica Lattimore's daughter, 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp, was found alive in a funeral home in 2020, but the case still has not gone to court.

Watch Glenda Lewis' video report below:

Timesha Beauchamp's mother speaks out to demand answers

Just three days before a scheduled trial, the Oakland County Circuit Court issued an order postponing it for a third time.

"That's devastating to a family already to hear she's deceased, prepare your mind mentally that you have to prepare a funeral initially and then to hear someone say, 'No, your child is alive,'" Lattimore said.

WXYZ

Lattimore's attorneys met with media at Fieger Law Offices to share the heartbreak over what they say has been five years of endless delays, appeals and denials being used to keep the mother from having her day in court.

"Three days before this family was finally supposed to have an opportunity to tell their story, finally have an opportunity to confront the government for what they did. Instead, because of laws here in Michigan that give the government and only the government chance after chance after chance to avoid accountability," attorney Steve Hurbis said.

WXYZ

The incident occurred in August 2020 when Beauchamp, who had cerebral palsy and was nonverbal, was having trouble breathing. After a medical crew tried to resuscitate her, a doctor pronounced her dead by phone. She was taken to the morgue instead of the hospital, where she was found with her eyes open and alive when the body bag was unzipped. Beauchamp eventually died almost two months later.

"They found Timesha alive in a body bag at a funeral home," attorney Steve Hurbis said. "Her family had to receive a phone call on one of the most challenging days of their entire life telling them that their little girl was alive. She was alive when she was placed in that body bag and it was the actions of the government's employees that got her there."

Erica Lattimore An undated courtesy photo of Timesha Beauchamp.

"This is the second time we've been up to the Court of Appeals on government immunity issues in this case," attorney Jennifer Damico said. "We're very confident that we will prevail. Again, the problem is that's just more delay. I don't know how long it'll take for the Court of Appeals, but, I mean, probably got another year until we get this case back in line for trial."

The delays have taken a toll on Beauchamp's siblings — an older brother and a twin brother, who has autism. Lattimore says they are both having a hard time accepting what happened, with sleepless nights spent in their sister's room.

Erica Lattimore An undated courtesy photo of Timesha Beauchamp.

Despite the emotional toll, Lattimore remains determined.

"I had to be stronger for her two siblings, so all of my emotions and stuff, I kind of buried them ..." an emotional Lattimore said. "I'm not giving up. I will go through the long haul, however long it takes. She lived 20 years. If it takes 20 more years for this to get heard in court and God gives me the breath, I'm there."

Attorneys for the city of Southfield have not yet responded to requests for comment about the third appeal.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

