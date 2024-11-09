Monopoly: Detroit Edition officially launches, how to get your hands on it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hasbro, the company behind Monopoly, has been rolling out community-special editions of the game since 2020, featuring cities like New York, Las Vegas and now Detroit. Monopoly: Detroit Edition launched Friday.

At a grand reveal at the Detroit Historical Museum on Friday, the iconic spaces and business that were chosen to be on the board were revealed.

WXYZ MONOPOLY: Detroit Edition reveal

Spaces include the Ambassador Bridge, Belle Isle, Eastern Market, Book Tower, the Detroit Zoo and more.

"We thought oh great, how fun to be part of such an iconic thing that brings so many community staples together," Detroit Zoo Chief Experience Officer Randi Hamilton said.

WXYZ Spaces on the Detroit version of the game

The gaming company Top Trumps has a partnership with Hasbro to create official versions of the Monopoly game and chose Detroit earlier this year for the coveted spot.

"We've always got something in the works, but we always select so many cities each year. So that’s why it’s very special to come to Detroit. I'm just surprised it actually took us this long to get here," Top Trumps game manager Tim Barney said.

Top Trumps received thousands of submissions from Detroiters about what absolutely had to make the board before coming up with the final list.

WXYZ Spirit of Detroit Dollars

“When you can only fit around 20 or 30 organizations, landmarks, all those things, you’re gonna leave out a bunch of stuff. But we tried to find the most significant things that people brought up the most," Barney said.

You can pick up the Monopoly: Detroit Edition game at Barnes & Noble, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Detroit Institute of Arts or online for around $45.