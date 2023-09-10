Monroe County family believes beloved dog was stolen from their front yard

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Monroe County family is heartbroken after their dog went missing from the end of their driveway.

Now they’re asking for the public’s help to find him.

The Signorelli family has been searching relentlessly for their Old English Bulldog, Turbo since Thursday.

“I lost my mom from breast cancer in December on Christmas,” said Marco Signorelli. “She was a big influence on my kids, we needed something, can’t bring mom back… so we got Turbo like 30 days later and helped with that little void.”

Marco says it’s a strong possibility Turbo was stolen.

The houses that surround their home are owned by their family members so they know their neighbors don’t have Turbo.

Thursday evening, Marco noticed a truck at the end of their driveway.

“It was a white Dodge Ram... had some coloring that spanned the driver’s door… something didn’t feel right 'cause I didn’t see him in the yard,” said Signorelli.

The Signorelli’s reported Turbo missing to the police.

Marco and his wife Brittney say Turbo’s disappearance has really been hard on their kids.

“He’s such a calm dog… just wants to be with the family. I know he’s scared," said Marco. “That bothers me because the kids are scared for him.”

“He’s part of our family and we really, really miss him and want him home,” said Brittney Signorelli.”

If you know where Turbo is, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7400.

