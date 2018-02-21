Monroe County residents worry over flooding as the River Raisin rises

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The River Raisin is on the rise and the worst is yet to come.

Monroe County Emergency Management Director Mark Hammond says the problem area for people so far is in Raisinville Township. Several houses along the river have been evacuated. Only a couple are second homes.

Dan Mock has lived in his since 1981.

“I’ll probably be leaving shortly, find a place for a few days, you know, until it goes back down,” he said.

The worst flood he saw was in 1982. The water was 28 inches high inside his house.

Today, the river water was already starting to cover floor. As he looks at it, he wonders if his house could become a house boat and get swept away.

“Its weakened it, I’m sure it has. This house was built in the 1940s,” in other words, good so far Mock says.

The River Raisin is expected to crest on Friday. That’s when these people will learn their fate, this time.