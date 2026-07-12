Monroe County Sheriff: Man shot & killed at Downriver Marina in South Rockwood

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead after police say he was shot at Downriver Marina over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the marina, located in the 11200 block of US Turnpike, around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities tell us the man — a 54-year-old Marina resident — was shot and died at the hospital.

Investigators say that the suspects were last seen fleeing the marina, heading westbound on S. Huron River Drive.

Police are looking into what led up to this shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, where you can remain anonymous.