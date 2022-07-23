Monroe food pantry seeks food donations to help feed the hungry

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the needs Oaks Village tries to meet is making sure people don’t go hungry. However, the founder of the Monroe-based nonprofit said it’s been a challenge keeping pantry shelves stocked because of a drop in food donations.

“Earlier this week, we got to the point where our shelves were basically empty. We had almost nothing on our shelves," Heather Boone, the pastor and founder of Oaks of Righteousness, told 7 Action News.

She said food donations from everyday people are down as people adjust to inflation. Boone also said fewer food donations are coming from bigger organizations.

“And so, it was really scary because the one thing you hate is to turn people away," she explained.

Boone said the demand for food increased during the pandemic with the pantry going from handing out 25 boxes a week to 150 boxes a week. The pantry also gives away dog food, cat food, toilet paper and diapers for adults and babies.

"Meat is one of our biggest needs because we need to give them protein," Sandy Libstorff, the nurse for the Oaks Village clinic, explained.

The clinic is across the hall from the pantry.

“They’ll get seen by the doctor, and they’ll say we don’t have any food and we’ll get them food. Or we’ll have a diabetic, and we’ll go over to the pantry and try to help them pick out healthier options," Libstorff explained.

She posted the need for food donations on Facebook earlier this week. As a result, the community helped to almost fill the meat freezer and padded other parts of pantry.

“We’re not full, but I’m confident that we can at least make it through a week or two and I know the good Lord will provide,” Boone said. “If you’ve got extra, we’re asking you to help and be a blessing."

If you’d like to donate to Oaks Village, you can find more information at oaksvillage.net.