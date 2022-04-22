Monroe Street Midway returns to Downtown Detroit with roller skating, mini-golf and more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Monroe Street Midway is returning to Downtown Detroit this summer, offering family-friendly fun and entertainment.

On top of the Rollout Detroit roller rink and the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone, there will be a 9-hole experimental mini-golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to spread out.

Roller skating is $13 per session and includes skate rentals. Entry to the Midway is free, as is the mini-golf and the basketball court.

The Midway is part of Bedrock Detroit's "Decked Out Detroit" initiative with the Rocket Community Fund and the City of Detroit. Over the winter, the Midway turns into a drive-in movie theatre in partnership with Emagine Entertainment.

Last year, they hosted nearly 100,000 guests, including more than 20,000 roller skaters.



More details and artwork collaborations will be released at a later date.

The Midway opens on Friday, May 27 and runs all summer long near Campus Martius Park.

It will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Monday and Tuesday except on Memorial Day and Labor Day.

