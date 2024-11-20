More high-end home invaded across Oakland County; how to better protect your house

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Since Oct. 31, four high-end homes in Novi have been targeted by thieves who law enforcement believes are part of the South American transnational gangs.

A map shows the targeted neighborhoods, stretching from Haggerty to Napier.

On Oct. 31 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., unknown suspects broke the window of a rear door of a residence in the 40000 block of Revello Court, near Beck and Eight Mile Roads. The residents were not home at the time. On Nov. 2, between 6 p.m. and 8:55 p.m., unknown suspects broke the window of a rear door in the 40000 block of Vento Drive, near Garfield and Eight Mile Roads. The residents were not home at the time. On Nov. 15, at 5:46 p.m., unknown suspects broke the window of the second-story bathroom of a residence in the 20000 block of Pomino Drive, near Garfield and Eight Mile Roads. The residents were not home at the time. On Nov. 15 at 6:58 p.m., unknown suspects broke the window of a rear door in the 20000 block of Turnberry Boulevard, near Haggerty and Eight Mile Roads. The residents were not home at the time.

"These are where our high subdivisions are located, our gated communities are located. The method of entry of all these home invasions is the same," Novi Police Department Cmdr. Jason Meier said.

Meier says all four homes are either backed to a wooded area or a large field where the thieves accessed the location. They jammed Wi-Fi signals, restricting security protocols and broke in through a glass door.

"This is consistent with the South American transnational groups that have been operating in the area since January. The method of entry is the same, the items being stolen is the same, the very few images that we have do tend to show that as well," said Commander Meier.

A screen grab shows the most recent hit on Nov. 15 in the Turnberry Boulevard area at 6:58 p.m. Three unknown suspects broke into and entered the home while the residents were not home at the time.

I asked Meier how the suspects know valuables are inside.

"We have no evidence that they know what's in the homes before they go in. Now, that's not to say that they don't," Meier said.

However, law enforcement says these criminals deploy heavy surveillance, allowing them to learn details about the location. As for the loot, they typically go for cash, jewelry, high-end purses and watches.

Catherine Johnston lives alone in a high-end home in Bloomfield Township. For her safety, we are not disclosing the area, but Johnston is concerned because her home backs up to woods and a golf course.

"I have a lot of windows in my home and I've thought more often about pulling the shades, which I never did before," Johnston said.

From constantly locking her back door to installing motion-activated cameras, Johnston is doing more to protect her home.

Only a few months ago, a high-end home near Johnston was targeted.

"I did not know them. They are a couple of streets over. But I believe they were out of town for a couple of days and the thieves came in the middle of the night. And from what I've been told, the neighbors heard nothing," Johnston said.

Meanwhile, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says since Oct. 15, the county has had seven more incidents, including four in Novi, two in Bloomfield Township and one in Bloomfield Hills.

"The last intelligence report I saw, there are about 150 teams traveling the country hitting homes," Bouchard said.

Bouchard also says the stolen goods are being shipped to Miami, Los Angeles or New York.

"The biggest challenge is that they are very tangent, so they will hammer an area for a while, they have no ties to the community and then they move on," Bouchard said.

Now once again, law enforcement says it's homes that back up to wooded areas or golf courses that get targeted the most, but there are a couple of things homeowners can do to protect themselves better.

One is always to stay vigilant. Report anything suspicious, beef up security, add more wired cameras and, if possible, add external lights for dark yards because that's what thieves use as cover.