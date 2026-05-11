More than 1.3 million Michiganders projected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — More than 1.3 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day weekend, according to projections from the American Automobile Association.

It's the second-highest projected Memorial Day travel window (Thursday before-Monday after) that AAA has ever had.

Travel is up 0.2 percent from last year by car, but down 1.7 percent by flight. Nationally, 39.07 million Americans are expected to drive over 50 miles (up 0.1 percent from 2025), and 3.6 million are expected to fly (0.3 percent).

Nationally, travel by bus, train and cruise is also set to increase by more than 5 percent to 2.2 million travelers.

The most popular domestic city for travel is expected to be Orlando, Florida, while the most popular international city is expected to be Rome, Italy.

Per INRIX data, the roadways are expected to be the most congested from 3 -6 p.m. on the Thursday before Memorial Day (May 21) and on the afternoon of Memorial Day (May 25). The roadways are expected to be the least congested after 9 p.m. on that Thursday and before 11 a.m. every day of Memorial Day weekend, with Sunday, May 24, expected to be the least busy travel day.

You can find the cheapest gas prices on your road trip at this link.