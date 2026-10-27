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More than 1.39 million Michigan voters have already cast their ballot

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LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's only a week left until the general election and more than a million people have already voted.

More than 1.39 million voters have cast their ballot early in Michigan according to the Secretary of State’s office.

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The number represents 18.8% of all active registered voters in the state.

More than 1.1 million voted with a absentee ballot, while over 215,795 cast their ballot at an early voting site as of Tuesday morning.

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“Michigan voters are showing enthusiasm for early in-person voting, making the first weekend a great success,” said Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie. “Voters are using this convenient option to cast their ballot before polls open on Election Day. I want to thank our state’s dedicated local clerks and poll workers who helped make the success of this past weekend possible.”

Early in-person voting sites opened statewide on Saturday, Oct. 24. Mail ballots must be received by clerks no later than 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3.

You can track mail ballots, or to find a local ballot drop box or early voting site here.

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