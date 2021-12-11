More than 108,000 Consumer Energy customers without power as high winds come across the state

(WXYZ) — Consumer Energy is reporting more than 108,000 power outages in west and mid-Michigan as 55 mph winds begin to sweep across the state.

RELATED: Metro Detroit Forecast: High wind warning for all of southeast Michigan

Crews have been mobilized to begin restoring power as quickly as possible once the storm system ends.

“Mother Nature once again caused severe damage across the state,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are mobilizing crews and stationing them in our hardest hit areas to begin damage assessment and restoration work once the winds die down.”

Consumers Energy states that severe weather started hitting West Michigan and the lakeshore this morning. Winds reportedly knocked down trees, limbs, and power lines.