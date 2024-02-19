More than 11K Michiganders cast early votes this past weekend

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s polls are attracting thousands of voters who aren’t waiting until primary election day to be heard.

Early voting is something many metro Detroiters we talked to say they plan to do, and they point to several reasons why.

"I think it’ll be huge. It’s important because a lot of the issues going on in this world are impacting everybody in a huge level: abortion, issues overseas," said Christian Hester.

As an early voter, Hester says he’s encouraged by this weekend’s voter turnout in Michigan.

The Secretary of State tells us more than 11,000 people cast an early vote this weekend.

Michigan is the 22nd state to hold early, in-person voting before the state’s presidential primary on February 27.

At 12 Mile and Telegraph, we found Alaina Macbeth and her two kids selling Girl Scout cookies, while talking about the importance of early voting.

She says she hopes people do exercise the right to vote and don't take it for granted.

"That’s the only way for us to be heard, for there to be change. To make sure we vote. Getting it in early can encourage other people to vote," said Macbeth.

Outside Southfield City Hall, we also saw a steady stream of drivers dropping off their ballots.

But a professor of political science at Oakland University, Dave Dulio, says it may not result in more turnout overall due to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both appearing to be have far too much support to lose a nomination.

"On neither side, Democrat or Republican, are these races terribly competitive. We know who is going to win, and who nominees are going to be for all intents and purposes," said Dulio.

Macbeth says, “I think it’s important we teach our young people, I have two children and nieces and nephews. Voting is the only way to be heard and make your voice known.”

