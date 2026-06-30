More than 150 cases of Cyclosporiasis reported in SE Michigan, MDHHS confirms

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there have been more than 150 cases of Cyclosporiasis reported in Southeastern Michigan since June 22.

According to the MDHHS, Michigan typically has about 50 cases a year.

Health officials say a source for the surge in cases has not yet been identified.

The reported cases include Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Livingston, Shiawassee and Jackson counties.

Related Story: Monroe County Health Department investigating cluster of Cyclosporiasis cases

Monroe County Health Department investigating cluster of cyclosporiasis cases

The health department says Cyclosporiasis "is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayatenensis which is commonly found in developing countries and spread by food or water contaminated with feces. In recent years, outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce, especially during the summer months."

MDHHS says they are working with local health departments to investigate the increase in these cases and are sharing information with the CDC and MDARD.

Cyclospora infection is not known to spread from person to person. Symptoms occur anywhere from 2 to 12 days after exposure and may include:

frequent watery diarrhea

loss of appetite and weight

abdominal cramps and bloating

nausea (vomiting is less common)

low-grade fever

In order to prevent contracting the condition, you should:

Avoid consuming food or water that may be contaminated with feces.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their local health care provider.