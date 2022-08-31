More than 200K DTE customers remain without power following Monday's storm

(WXYZ) — As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning more than 200,000 DTE customers remain without power.

According to DTE, 80% percent of impacted customers should have power back by the end of today.

In the meantime, thousands are relying on generators for juice as DTE works to get the lights back on after Monday's severe storm.

"We got a generator ourselves running really nothing but the fridge," Westland resident Jeff Palmer said.

According to DTE Electric President Trevor Lauer approximately 1200 crews were out restoring power Tuesday afternoon.

"Then we have 1000 contract crews, and we have about 1000 engineers and first responders working on wire down coverage,” Lauer added.

On Wednesday, additional crews from Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania will arrive to help with restoration efforts.

DTE says by Friday, service should be restored to 95 percent of impacted customers.

For the Palmer family, the outage was a chance to unplug even if it wasn’t their choice.

"Well I couldn't play on my phone, I couldn't watch tv. That's why I started freaking out," Lillyann Palmer said.