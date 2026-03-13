More than 30K without power in metro Detroit amid strong winds Friday

(WXYZ) — More than 30,000 people across metro Detroit are without power Friday afternoon amid strong winds throughout the area.

According to the DTE Energy Outage Map, there are 30,505 customers without power throughout the area. That's as of 1:40 p.m.

It comes amid a High Wind Warning for metro Detroit through 10 pm. Friday. Around 1:20 p.m., Detroit Metro Airport had a peak wind gust of 71 mph. Below are the peak wind gusts as of 1:20 p.m. Friday.

DTE has issued a storm alert, saying that more than 1,000 storm response team members are in the field and ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Below is the breakdown by county as of 1:40 p.m.



Wayne - 13,127

Oakland - 9,215

Macomb - 4,126

Monroe - 1,979

Washtenaw - 1,633

Lapeer - 1,241

St. Clair - 221

Livingston - 159

Sanilac - 115

The company is reminding people to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines and assume they are live and dangerous.

You can report an outage and check the status on the DTE website.