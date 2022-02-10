More than 5-hour waits at Blue Water Bridge as truck drivers try to reroute into Canada

(WXYZ) — Protests in Canada over vaccines mandates continue to cause major delays for truckers trying to leave the United States.

A trip that normally would take less than an hour is now taking 5.

St. Claire County Sheriff saying the traffic was backed up about 15 miles on Wednesday and maybe even 17 to 18 miles on i-94.

A lot of truckers are just giving up and pulling into rest stops until all of the protests blow over.

The timeline on that is unknown to officials.

Saint Claire County Sheriff says people are getting desperate and protests don't seem to be letting up anytime soon.

"Let us go okay," one truck driver said. "If you want to protest at least don't bother anyone else."