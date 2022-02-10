Watch
More than 5-hour waits at Blue Water Bridge as truck drivers try to reroute into Canada

Carlos Osorio/AP
Traffic backs up on Fort St next to the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. The bridge border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was closed in both directions on Monday as authorities investigated possible explosives found in the area. Windsor police said the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Canada-US Bridge border
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 06:43:00-05

(WXYZ) — Protests in Canada over vaccines mandates continue to cause major delays for truckers trying to leave the United States.

RELATED: Windsor Police: Ambassador Bridge closed on both the United States and Canadian borders

A trip that normally would take less than an hour is now taking 5.

St. Claire County Sheriff saying the traffic was backed up about 15 miles on Wednesday and maybe even 17 to 18 miles on i-94.

A lot of truckers are just giving up and pulling into rest stops until all of the protests blow over.

The timeline on that is unknown to officials.

Saint Claire County Sheriff says people are getting desperate and protests don't seem to be letting up anytime soon.

"Let us go okay," one truck driver said. "If you want to protest at least don't bother anyone else."

