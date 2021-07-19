More than 600 McLaren Macomb nurses deliver 10-day strike notice

(WXYZ) — More than 600 nurses at McLaren Macomb have given a 10-day strike notice to the hospital, according to OPEIU Local 40.

The union represents Registered Nurses and Service Employees at McLaren Macomb.

The notice reportedly states that a strike will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

In late June, nurses voted to authorize a strike, citing “numerous illegal actions against the Union and its membership.”

"Our RNs have worked diligently over the last 16 months dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, with a remarkable lack of support from McLaren. A central issue in the negotiations is to provide safe and appropriate nurse-patient ratios, which is the best way to protect our community,” said OPEIU Local 40 President Jeffrey Morawski said in a press release.

McLaren Macomb issued the following statement regarding the strike notice: