More than 80 senior citizens displaced after massive fire at Southgate assisted living facility

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 80 senior citizens have been displaced after a massive fire broke out at the American House assisted living facility in Southgate Friday night.

The fire started around 10 p.m., forcing elderly residents to evacuate with just the clothes on their backs.

All residents and staff members were accounted for and escaped without severe injuries, according to officials.

"They're all elderly so they're going to need a lot of help," said Karen Richardson, whose aunt Joyce Richardson was among the displaced residents.

Richardson arrived at the facility around 10 p.m. after learning about the fire and described the dramatic scene.

"There were like seven or eight different fire trucks here and the flames were just shooting way above these trees," Richardson said.

Her aunt had minimal belongings when she evacuated.

"All she had was a night gown on and a bathrobe, she had nothing else, no shoes, no socks," Richardson said.

The American House facility is located on Allen Road. Body camera footage from Southgate Police shows officers evacuating the building as smoke filled the air.

Joe Marsh, the public safety director for the city of Southgate, said evacuating the building presented unique challenges.

"Challenges because of the mobility issues that we encounter from several of the residents. The senior residents, some of the residents had memory care issues," Marsh said.

Community volunteers stepped up to help with the evacuation efforts, Marsh added.

"Citizen volunteers coming in to assist us. Even our court administrator, retired police officer came in and assist us driving a transport vehicle so the goal was to remove people from the site to our temporary relocation center," Marsh said.

Jodi Portice's father lost everything in the fire, including his medication. She was able to replace some of his prescriptions through the VA in Ann Arbor.

"Anybody else who is a veteran Detroit is open all day as well as Ann Arbor, they're open during the weekend… and since all his meds where there I was able to get everything," Portice said.

The Southgate Senior Center collected donations for displaced residents but announced Saturday afternoon that no additional donations were needed.

Despite the devastating loss, Richardson said she remains grateful for the outcome.

"Things can get replaced, people can't," Richardson said.

The cause of fire is still being investigated.

