More victims step up against a local hockey doctor currently arrested for sexual misconduct

(WXYZ) — Dr. Zvi Levran, a 66-year-old hockey doctor from metro Detroit, is facing 17 charges of criminal sexual misconduct after several women stepped up and accused the doctor of sexual abuse.

He was arrested last month on charges of criminal sexual misconduct, but more charges could come as more people come forward with their stories to police.

More than 30 new accusations have rolled in since the doctor's arrest last month including from five other states and Canada.

Police say he's been preying on children for years and if these potential crimes are true, the abuse could span over a decade. Dr. Levran has been affiliated with youth hockey for the last 20 years.

"Investigators believe there are likely additional patients who have suffered additional acts of abuse and survived," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said.

So far a total of 33 people have reported tips to police.

"Tips have also come from individuals outside of Michigan, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona, and Canada," Chief King said.

Last week, Levran faced a judge where he was arraigned on more sexual assault charges.

The prosecutor's office and police are asking people to come forward

"If something happened to you, or someone you know, or you are a parent who had any contact with this individual through your child's participation in hockey or just as a patient, please come forward," Karen McDonald said.

Dr. Levran was once the team doc for Farmington United Hockey and a volunteer with Novi High School Hockey. They are both cooperating with the investigation and have received tips from Livonia, West Bloomfield, and Redford.

If you have any information contact Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610.