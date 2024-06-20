More witnesses take the stand in murder trial for Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll

(WXYZ) — Testimony continued today inside a downtown Detroit courtroom in the case of downtown synagogue leader Samantha Woll's murder.

This afternoon, prosecutors called key witnesses to paint a picture of events surrounding Woll’s brutal stabbing death.

I’ve been following this case closely and today, it also included more efforts by the defense to create doubt defendant Michael Jackson Bolanos is responsible.

Michigan State Police investigator Alex Martinez telling the court he found no proof to suggest the ex-boyfriend of Woll was behind her stabbing murder.

This is despite the fact that Woll’s ex-boyfriend allegedly admitted to the killing before later telling police his memory was thrown off by use of anti-depressants and cannabis, and nerve treatments at the Mayo Clinic.

However, Martinez pointed to the fact that someone did slash tires outside Woll’s Lafayette Park home around the time she was killed.

"We’re investigating a murder and stabbing and it’s relevant that outside there’s a vehicle with slashed tires," he said.

Prosecutors in court today also showed video of a search done at the home of Bolanos.

And expert witness, Detroit Police Detective Sarah Markel, who examined Woll’s phone saying around the time of her death: "At 1:29 a.m. it was unlocked, phone was unlocked. Then it was locked at 1:35 a.m. About 6 min.”

Investigators have told the court they witnessed a large amount of blood inside Woll’s home, but Woll’s friend previously testified she had no safety concerns prior to this murder.

Another witness for the prosecution also on the stand being grilled by the defense, pushing back about significance of a club or bat found to be in the possession of Bolanos in his vehicle.

“You indicated this is a club or bat that could be used for sports, right?" the defense attorney asked.

"I suppose," said Eugene Fitzhugh, evidence technician with the Detroit Police Department.

Markel also told the court after the murder, the defendant searched his phone for info on how to obtain a same-day passport, suggesting he may leave town.

More testimony resumes Monday, and we'll be there to bring you the latest developments in this case.

