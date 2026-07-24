Morgan Wallen brings two huge concerts to University of Michigan's Big House this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor is bracing for a massive weekend as country artist Morgan Wallen brings two concerts to the University of Michigan's Michigan Stadium, known as the Big House.

About 75,000 people are expected each night, creating heavy traffic, packed parking lots and high parking prices around the venue.

Shana Sayre, a Belleville resident attending Friday's concert, has been preparing by packing her truck for tailgating and securing a pre-paid parking spot at the golf course across the street from the stadium.

"I can't wait. It's my third Morgan Wallen concert and I can't wait to experience it down there," Sayre said.

Sayre said the parking came at a steep price.

"Two hundred and sixty five dollars, which is the most I've ever paid for parking but yes, it will be worth it just for the peace of mind of being able to get down there and have parking," Sayre said.

WXYZ

Lyndsay Stone, from the Mount Pleasant area, is attending the concert with her daughter. Stone said she was able to secure free parking at a family friend's house — a former University of Michigan athlete.

"That is saving us. That was a huge relief when Zane offered that because I was stressed about parking like everyone else and seeing the outrageous prices that are being charged," Stone said.

Stone said even if free parking hadn't been available, she still would have paid the fees.

"Yes, because we already paid for the concert tickets. You don't want to walk, I mean, we're going to be wearing cowboy boots," Stone said.

Related: Alleged scam tied to Ann Arbor group leaves some Morgan Wallen fans without concert tickets

Alleged scam tied to Ann Arbor group leaves some Morgan Wallen fans without concert tickets

Ann Arbor police say they are deploying significant resources to manage the crowds both nights.

"The concert pulls most of our staff that isn't their regular working day. They are going to be working at the concert and I know that's the same case with a lot of other agencies that help us out for concerts as well," Ann Arbor Police Sgt. Kory Petterle said.

Petterle said if parking near the stadium is not available, concertgoers should consider using one of the city's parking garages. He also noted that parking in certain residential neighborhoods is prohibited.

"We got a lot of staff out there to assist with people getting them safely in making sure they can access parking… and at the end of the night making sure they are able to get safely and hopefully quickly out of the city," Petterle said.

WXYZ Sgt. Kory Petterle

If you are attending either concert, there are a few additional things to know. Michigan Stadium enforces a strict no-bag policy.

Concertgoers must also have a digital copy of their ticket ready, as printed tickets are not accepted at the stadium.

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