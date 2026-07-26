Morgan Wallen concerts bring economic boost to Ann Arbor businesses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Morgan Wallen fans packed Ann Arbor for back-to-back concerts this weekend and local businesses and residents say the massive crowds delivered a major economic boost.

Police expected more than 75,000 people at each concert at Michigan Stadium.

Sasha French, an employee at Driphouse Coffee, which sits directly across the street from the stadium, said the surge in customers was unlike anything she had seen recently.

"Business has been great, I like counted the cash draw yesterday and I was like 'dang that's crazy," said French.

French said the rush was sustained throughout both concert days.

"There was a line out the door for like four hours straight yesterday and it was even crazier today," said French.

WXYZ Sasha French

Before and during the concerts, several local restaurants set up tents and sold food in the parking lot of Driphouse Coffee. Pizza House was among them.

Melissa DeMars, who worked the Pizza House catering tent, said the concert weekend gave the business a needed lift.

"It's definitely helped getting people out here in the community, spending money and enjoying each other's company."

The concerts drew fans from across the country and around the world. Jen Shaneck, who traveled from Toledo, said the trip had been a long time coming.

"We're so excited to see Morgan Wallen. We've been planning this for over a year."

Amanda Pokhoy made the trip from Toronto and grabbed food from one of the pop-up restaurant tents near the stadium entrance.

"I wanted to find something close to the venue so it was very convenient that it was located right next to the gate," said Pokhoy.

WXYZ Amanda Pokhoy

It was not just businesses that found ways to profit from the crowds.

Damian Martinez, an Eastern Michigan University student, sold parking spots at his grandfather's home near the stadium.

"The school year is about to begin, I'm trying to save up money for my sophomore year of college, that's mostly what I'm doing here and also it's a good way to talk to people…. being able to say hi."

WXYZ Damian Martinez

French said she is already looking forward to the next big event at Michigan Stadium.

"We've been like super busy, it's been really great."

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