Moroun family of companies ready to hire hundreds; Macomb County business offering $1K bonus

MACOMB COUNTY (WXYZ) — As businesses across Michigan look to compete with high unemployment pay, DEQ Property Services in Macomb County is offering a $1,000 bonus to new hires and a $50 Visa gift card to qualified applicants who just go for an interview.

A number of companies that comprise the Moroun family of businesses are so ready to fill hundreds of positions, they're holding a job fair all day Thursday in Southwest Detroit.

“Our companies are growing. We’re committed to making sure that growth creates more jobs and opportunities for the people of Southwest Detroit,” said Matt Moroun who heads the companies that include The Ambassador Bridge and Hercules Materials Holdings.

In Macomb County, their managers knew they had to think outside the box if they were going to even get applicants to the table.

So, they decided that they would pay qualified applicants to interview with them.

"If they don't have experience but they're willing to learn and their work history shows that they're willing to learn and give it a shot, I consider that a qualified applicant," said Jack Redburn of DEQ. "We're short-staffed. We're turning down work and trying to grow at the same time."

New hires would get the first $500 for the grass season and another $500 bonus if they stay on in the snow season.

"And that's on top of already pretty good pay," said Rob Speed of DEQ.

Landscaping companies would typically drive three or four workers in one vehicle, but due to the pandemic, Redburn said they are only having two workers in one vehicle and those workers are only assigned to ride with each other while wearing a mask.

Vehicles and equipment are also cleaned and disinfected.

For information on DEQ's available jobs, you can call 248-508-2869 or 833-SALT-NOW, which is 833-725-8669.

If you're interested in attending the job fair being held by the Moroun family of companies, it begins Thursday at 7 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. It's being held outdoors at 2755 W. Fort St. (near St. Anne Street) in Southwest Detroit.

"Positions available include CDL Class A and B ready mix truck drivers, mechanics, general maintenance workers, dispatchers, traffic attendants, batch supervisors, plant managers and a variety of other positions in the transportation and logistics industry. Compensation ranges from $15.00/hr - $33.75/hr with both full-time and part-time shifts available. Hercules is a Teamsters Local 247 facility, the Ambassador Bridge is Teamsters Local 299," they said in a press release.

