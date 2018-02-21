Mother, children identified in Bangor Township double murder-suicide

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Investigators have identified the Oakland County victims found dead inside a vehicle in Bangor Township, WJRT reports.

The mother has been identified as Nikita Landrum, 31. Her two children are her 3-year-old daughter Mikayla Walker and 2-year-old son Daniel Walker.

Police say Landrum drove her two children to the Bay County Drain Maintenance Structure on Wheeler Road and shot them to death before turning the gun on herself.

A worker found a Lincoln MKZ parked behind the building Tuesday morning.

Mikayla was found sitting in the back seat of the car while Daniel was lying outside, WJRT reports.