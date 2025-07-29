Mother dies protecting her 1-year-old after being hit by car in Holly Township

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 29-year-old mother died protecting her young child after they were both run over by a car in Holly Township Sunday evening.

Sam Skinner was holding her 1-year-old daughter Marley Mae while tending to her stepson during a custody exchange when a 72-year-old man from Carleton pulled out of an adjacent parking spot and struck them both.

Skinner died from her injuries, while her daughter is recovering at a local hospital with broken bones but is expected to survive.

Michigan State Police believe the driver may have been under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash. The driver has been arrested and the case remains under investigation.

"It's just such a terrible, tragic way to go, and even worse so that it was from the carelessness of another human. It's horrific," said Tiffany MacDermaid, Skinner's cousin and close friend.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Alex's Market and Grill in Holly Township during what should have been a routine custody exchange for Skinner's stepson.

"They were doing a custody exchange for her stepson. And it's just really unfortunate. They were in a parking lot to do the handoff. So all of the family was there," MacDermaid said.

Family members say Skinner's final act of protecting her baby reflects the devoted mother she always was.

"It's tragic what happened to Sam. I'm grateful that Marley is still with us, of course. But yeah, it is very telling that Sam obviously protected her baby... up until that last moment, it's just a true statement of her character," MacDermaid said. "She was born to be a mother."

The family is now focused on ensuring a bright future for Skinner's children, who were "her pride and joy in her entire world, her entire universe," according to MacDermaid.

Skinner was also very close to MacDermaid's sister, Rusty Walker. Walker wanted to express her condolences through a written statement that was read aloud by MacDermaid. You can listen to the full statement below:

A fundraiser has been established to support Skinner's family and her surviving children.

