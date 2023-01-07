Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing suspect free on bond

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Its killing us inside that he's out," Cheryl Lee said about the man accused of killing her daughter by running her over with his vehicle.

Troy Szydlowski, 35, has been charged with homicide manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The New Boston man was released from jail after a 36th District Court magistrate set his bond at $100,000, which he'd need to pay 10% of. He would have been able to pay a bondsman $2,500, or 25% of the $10,000, and put up collateral to secure his release.

A 36th District Court magistrate handled Szydlowski's arraignment because it took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving during a holiday schedule.

Lee said she was angered by seeing Szydlowski walk into court Thursday in Wyandotte for a probable cause conference.

"I'm very angry because he's there and my daughter is not," she said.

Wyandotte police said 26-year-old Jayde Lee was killed during an argument with Szydlowski, her boyfriend, when he ran her over with his SUV.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.

Jayde Lee was at the window of the SUV when police said Szydlowski took off, running her over.

Szydlowski left the scene but quickly returned, police said.

Jayde Lee leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.

Cheryl Lee said her granddaughter is struggling to come to grips with the fact that her mother will never return home.

"She's not doing good," she said. "She misses her mommy."

Wyandotte Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton has been an outspoken critic of low bonds and personal bonds for defendants charged with violent crimes.

"It's only a small percentage of magistrates and judges who are issuing these very low bonds," said Hamilton, adding that what's often overlooked are victim's loved ones. "What about the victims? The family? What about the perception to them? In this case, this magistrate just simply did not think of that."

Cheryl has setup a GoFundMe account to assist with legal fees as they seek justice for their loss.