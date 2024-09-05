Mother killed after trying to de-escalate argument that led to double shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mother was killed and another person was critically injured after a shooting in Detroit Wednesday evening in what police say was “an argument that went too far.”

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Runyon and Greiner streets. Detroit police said they received a ShotSpotter alert and officers were at the scene within two minutes.

When police got to the scene, they found two people wounded, started providing aid and the victims were taken to the hospital.

According to police, an argument between two people who know each other escalated, someone pulled out a gun and as a mother tried to de-escalate the situation, she was shot and killed.

A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It’s just one of those things that doesn’t make sense. You got two people over here, associates hanging out. All of a sudden, they get in an argument, it escalates, we got two people shot. It’s just ridiculous,” a police official said.

No one is in custody as of Wednesday night. Police said they’re working to identify the suspect.

