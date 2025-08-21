CARLETON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lesa Comerzan describes the outpouring of support around the rock at Airport Community High School. It's decorated in honor of her daughter, Faith Hamilton, by her schoolmates.

The 16-year-old was shot and killed on June 17 by her boyfriend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Mother of teen killed by boyfriend calls for youth mental health law tied to firearms

"It’s humbling. I’m really grateful. I couldn’t do this without these people and they know who they are said," she said.

“She loved to fish. She was a great fisherwoman, as she called herself," Comerzon said.

Investigators said Landon Lafond, 16, shot and killed Hamilton before turning the gun on himself on a rural road.

Comerzon said Lafond was on the trap team at school where he shot clay pigeons.

While investigators haven’t said where the gun he used in the killings came from, Comerzon is calling for legislation that requires students who handle firearms in school programs to undergo a mental health evaluation.

She started a change.org petition for the F.A.I.T.H. Act, which stands for Firearm Assessment and Intervention for Teen Health.

“If we’re doing physicals for a physical fitness test for students to be able to join a sport or a program at school, I think that the same should be done for a mental health evaluation, absolutely,” Comerzon explained.

“I want to bridge the gap between mental health services and the priority of mental health within school districts but also make it important to review before a student would like to participate in any program, especially one to do with weapons or weapon-like objects."

Comerzon said if a student is found to be mentally unstable to handle a firearm as part of a school program, then he or she shouldn’t be allowed to access any other firearm.

She says it's an added layer of protection to Michigan’s Safe Storage law, which requires firearm owners to secure their firearm when a minor is present or may be near one.

Comerzon said responsible parents have no need to see this as a burden.

“It could become a routine and it keeps everybody safe, and if we’re already following that safe storage law correctly, then again, it’s just routine process," she explained.

She's hoping to get the attention of state lawmakers including the governor.

Airport Community School District had no comment for 7 News Detroit in response to what Comerzon is calling for.

The Monroe County undersheriff told 7 News Detroit investigators have identified where the gun came from, but they’re not yet ready to share that information.