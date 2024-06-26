Mother sentenced to probation after 2023 death of five-year-old son

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to two years probation after the death of her son last year.

In Macomb County Circuit Court, 26-year-old Derricka Fleming pled no contest to Involuntary Manslaughter for the death of her son.

In January of 2023, Fleming left her apartment after putting her five-year-old son, Lamar Mitchell, to bed. In the early hours of Monday morning, he left the apartment and was found at a nearby park before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

WATCH: Our initial story from 2023, on Clinton Township police investigating after 5-year-old leaves home, dies at hospital

Clinton Township police investigating after 5 y.o. leaves home, dies at hospital

"While we respect the court's decision, our office firmly believed that confinement was warranted in this tragic case," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement announcing the sentencing. "We requested incarceration to underscore the severity of the crime and to seek justice for the loss of this young life. However, the court has chosen to impose probation instead."