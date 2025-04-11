Motion hearing held in James Crumbley's request for a new trial

A motion hearing was held Friday for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, in his quest to get a new trial.

James was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting. His son, the shooter, killed four students at Oxford High School in November 2021. Those students were Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

His attorneys are hoping a judge will order a new trial for James, arguing that proffer agreements prosecutors made with two former school employees – Nick Ejak, the former dean of students, and Shawn Hopkins, a former counselor.

James' wife, Jennifer, was also convicted on the same charges last year. Her attorneys fought to get a new trial and get Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald removed from the case. A judge did deny the motion to remove Crumbley from the case.

Watch below: James Crumbley speaks ahead of his sentencing connected to Oxford High School shooting

James and Jennifer were both sentenced to at least 10 years in prison on the charges.

The Crumbleys were accused of not securing the newly purchased gun at home and acting indifferently to signs of their son’s deteriorating mental health, especially when confronted with a chilling classroom drawing earlier that same day.

The judge said she hopes to have a decision in about a month.