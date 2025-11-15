Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Motor City Comic Con draws cosplay crowds to Novi for weekend celebration

Three-day convention at Suburban Collection Showplace features celebrity guests, elaborate costumes and community connections for pop culture enthusiasts
The annual Motor City Comic Con is underway and fans are already showing up in their best Cosplay and taking in all the sights and sounds.
Motor City Comic Con kicks off and runs through the weekend
Posted

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Comic book fans, cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts gathered at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Friday afternoon for the opening day of the annual Motor City Comic Con.

The three-day event, which runs through Sunday, drew crowds of attendees dressed as their favorite characters from comics, movies, video games and TV shows. From Spider-Man rocking out on guitar to elaborate Harley Quinn costumes, the convention floor was filled with creative displays of fandom.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Motor City Comic Con kicks off and runs through the weekend

"I love this place. This is one of my favorite places to be," said Micheal, one of the attendees.

Jordan, another convention-goer, explained the appeal of dressing up.

"We really look forward to dressing up and showing off our costumes," Jordan said.

Screenshot 2025-11-14 at 7.17.13 PM.png

The elaborate costumes require significant time and effort to create. Jackson spent over a month crafting his costume's arms and accessories.

"Took me over a month to make the arms and everything, but it was worth it," Jackson said.

Mason showcased his detailed costume featuring 3D-printed elements and custom pieces.

"Shield is 3D printed. Helmet is 3D printed. Pistol is a custom one I got on Amazon," Mason said.

Screenshot 2025-11-14 at 6.59.38 PM.png

The convention drew such large crowds that lines extended outside the venue, with vendor spaces filling up quickly on the convention floor.

Beyond the costumes, attendees found community and connection at the event. Killean and Lex, dressed as superheros, described encountering other fans in costume.

"Right when we got here, we had a Joker come up to us," Killean said. "It's a very heartwarming experience."

Screenshot 2025-11-14 at 7.15.33 PM.png

Lex noted the welcoming atmosphere.

"It just makes me feel comfortable, at home," Lex said.

Ashley appreciated finding others who share similar interests.

"Finding some like-minded people," Ashley said.

Screenshot 2025-11-14 at 6.59.28 PM.png

The convention also featured celebrity guests, including comic book artist Enid Balam, who has been drawing since age 5 or 6 and now creates art for Marvel Comics.

"I try to find things that resonate with my interests. It's healthy to draw many things," Balam said.

Screenshot 2025-11-14 at 7.00.17 PM.png

Aleah, an attendee admiring the artwork, said she appreciates the creativity on display.

"I admire art and everyone's work," Aleah said.

Beth Burland, president of Motor City Comic Con, became emotional discussing the 35-year family business that began with her brother's passion for comics and was supported by their father, who has since died. She continues to carry on the family legacy.

Screenshot 2025-11-14 at 7.01.02 PM.png

"Every time I come to this show, I see my mom and dad everywhere," Burland said. "If you just enjoy having a great time, this is the place for you to be."

The Motor City Comic Con continues through Sunday. Children under 12 receive free admission on Sunday.

——————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Bigger, Brighter and More Festive Than Ever!