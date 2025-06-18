Motorcyclist recovering after hit-and-run in Detroit, family seeks answers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old Lincoln Park man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his motorcycle on Detroit's east side.

Justin Jacobs was riding his motorcycle Sunday afternoon near East Jefferson Avenue and Philip Street when another driver allegedly ran through a stop sign, struck him and fled the scene.

"Every chance he could get, if he wasn't fishing, he was out on his bike," said Todd Jacobs, Justin's dad.

According to Justin's parents, Todd and Kelly Jacobs, hopping on the motorcycle was his getaway. After spending Father's Day with his family, he decided to go for an afternoon ride. Around 2 p.m., Todd Jacobs received a call from Justin's phone.

"It was a stranger, so I was like 'who is this,' and they said 'whoever's phone this is, he was involved in an accident,'" Todd Jacobs said.

Justin Jacobs had been riding along Jefferson when he was hit by a car driving on Philip Street. The car allegedly ran a stop sign and the driver left the scene, leaving Justin severely injured.

"Just to hit somebody and leave him laying, not knowing if he died or not, it's just horrible," Todd Jacobs said.

Detroit police report the car had disabling damage and was found near the crash, but they still don't know who was behind the wheel.

"You gave no care in the world, that's the way I see it. You didn't care who you hit or how hurt he was," Kelly Jacobs said.

Justin Jacobs is scheduled for another surgery. He broke his femur, had a collapsed lung and has no memory of the crash. His family says he was wearing his helmet, which likely saved his life.

"Everybody in the hospital said if it wasn't for that helmet, he would have more than a concussion or possibly wouldn't even be here," Todd Jacobs said.

His family is thankful for those who did stop to help and grateful that Justin Jacobs survived the crash.

"Bones can be fixed, they can heal. We're thankful he's still here, that's it," Kelly Jacobs said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

