MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new chapter is beginning in Mount Clemens as the city moves forward with a $12 million municipal campus that will relocate City Hall and the fire department to South Main Street.

City leaders and community members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of a project Mayor Laura Kropp described as a pivotal moment in Mount Clemens' history.

“As we put our shovels in the ground today, we are demonstrating what is possible when a community has the courage to think big,” Kropp said.

WATCH: Mount Clemens breaks ground on $12 million municipal campus

Mount Clemens breaks ground on $12 million municipal campus

The project will transform the former Anton Frankel building, which was once used for Oakland University classes, into the city's new City Hall.

Kropp said relocating City Hall from Crocker Boulevard along the Clinton River to South Main Street could also create opportunities for new development by freeing up valuable riverfront property.

“To return valuable riverfront property to productive, taxable use while preserving public access to one of our greatest natural assets, the Clinton River,” Kropp said.

The Mount Clemens Fire Department is also getting a new home as part of the project. The department will leave the building it has occupied since 1966 and move into a new station attached to City Hall.

Lt. Tony Kirkum, a 25-year veteran of the Mount Clemens Fire Department, said the station's new location could improve the department's ability to respond throughout the city.

“We can get everywhere a lot faster,” Kirkum said.

“We’re on Main Street now instead of on the other side of the river. Just being centrally located will be a good asset for us,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed by early next fall.

For longtime Mount Clemens resident Pamela Dekiere, the project represents another transformation in a city she has watched change over the decades.

“This town has kept me here. Everybody knows everybody,” Dekiere said.

She remembers when the city's existing public safety facilities were new.

“I remember when they built the last fire hall and police department, when that was new, and it’s old now,” she said.

Dekiere said she believes the city is ready for another change.

“Time for a change, updating. Things change so quickly nowadays,” she said.

The $12 million project is being funded through municipal bonds and, according to the city, will not require additional money from taxpayers.

Kropp said she hopes the completed campus will eventually be viewed as an important moment in Mount Clemens' history.

“Years from now, when people look at this municipal campus, I hope they recognize this moment as one of the turning points in our city’s history,” she said.

Kirkum said the new surroundings could also offer a morale boost for firefighters who will work out of the station.

“Everyone likes something new, so when it’s new, it gives you a better outlook on your job,” he said.

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