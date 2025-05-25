Movement festival brings thousands together through music and connection

(WXYZ) — The Movement festival has officially kicked off at Hart Plaza in Detroit, drawing thousands of techno music enthusiasts to its multiple stages.

The energy at Hart Plaza was palpable as festival-goers gathered to share in their common love of techno music.

For many attendees, the festival represents more than just good beats — it's an opportunity to escape daily stresses and forge new connections.

"I came with my friends and my cousin lives here, so it worked out and we actually just met up right now, so great timing!" said Carla Gruby.

For some attendees, Movement offers a much-needed break from everyday life.

"Life is kind of crazy, and this is just a time to relax and have fun and move your body," Gruby said.

Others value the festival for its social aspects and the opportunity to build new relationships.

"You go through phases of life and now like being adults it's hard making friends so like meeting new people at festivals, it's beautiful," said Raenell Riddle.

For one couple I spoke with, Movement was the beginning of their love story 11 years ago.

"This and then like just dancing, shuffling is kind of what brought us together," Riddle said.

Now they attend festivals regularly as a way to connect and meet new friends with similar interests.

"Meeting all the new people at festivals, like everyone's so welcoming, it's been a beautiful experience," Riddle said.

Movement will continue at Hart Plaza until Monday.

