MPSC holds public hearing on Saline Township data center, protesters march outside DTE

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Residents packed a virtual public hearing Wednesday night to voice concerns about a proposed 1.4 gigawatt data center in Saline Township, as DTE Energy seeks expedited approval to provide power to what would be Michigan's largest economic project.

The 250-acre facility, designed for OpenAI by Oracle and Related Digital, carries a roughly $7 billion price tag and has sparked fierce debate over its potential environmental impact and effect on energy bills.

"It infuriates me. This is the biggest data center in the United States and they're trying to rush it through — it's ridiculous," said Sarah Brabbs, who lives in nearby York Township.

Protesters gathered outside DTE's downtown Detroit headquarters before the virtual Michigan Public Service Commission hearing, where thousands of comments were submitted. The data center would be built on farmland after Saline Township initially voted against the project but later settled a lawsuit to allow construction.

DTE is requesting ex parte approval for its contract with the data center, a process that would fast-track the decision without a contested hearing.

"Take your time with this and at least give all of us citizens confidence that this is being done in a slow, deliberate, fair and transparent process, because most of us do not feel that way," one resident said during the hearing.

Opposition centers on environmental concerns, including massive water and power consumption that critics fear could drive up energy bills for other customers. However, DTE maintains that rates will not increase as a result of the project.

"Recently passed legislation by the state of Michigan ensures our customers will NOT subsidize data center rates. Furthermore, Michigan's regulatory process allows a company to file for ex parte (or uncontested) approval of contracts if there is no cost-of-service increase to customers," DTE said in a statement.

The project has drawn support from union and economic development groups who emphasize the job creation potential.

"I support this project because it represents one of the largest economic investments in Michigan's history," said Randall Whitaker, president of the Washtenaw County Skilled Building Trades Council.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also endorsed the project and the expedited approval, saying in part: “Right now, time is of the essence. There is a shortage of global computing capacity, and China is moving aggressively to build their own centers and get a leg up on America. At the same time, other states are moving fast too, competing against Michigan to land similar projects with far less oversight. This is a matter of national security and economic competitiveness, and if we do not act, it will cost us thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of investment in our economy.

Let’s reject false choices as we work together to create thousands of good-paying jobs AND protect our environment AND outcompete other states and nations. Let’s get it done.”

Environmental groups remain skeptical and are pushing for a full public review process.

"We need the Michigan Public Service Commission to deny their request for ex parte and do a full public contested case for the largest electricity project that Michigan has ever seen. This is common sense," said Bryan Smigielski of the Sierra Club.

Critics hope their opposition will either stop the project or force greater transparency in the approval process.

"At the very bare minimum, offer more transparency so the people of Michigan can decide if this is something we want in this community," said Chelsea Thompson, another opponent.

No decision was made during the meeting.

