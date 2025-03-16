MSP: Driver shot in leg in Bruce Township during police pursuit

SHELBY TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver was shot in the leg by police in Bruce Township following a road rage incident in Shelby Township, officials tell us.

It happened around 4 p.m. this afternoon on Van Dyke and 35 Mile in Bruce Township.

Police say the chase itself started in Shelby Township, as officers with the Macomb County Sheriff ultimately chased a vehicle involved in a road rage incident.

Authorities tell us shots were exchanged between the driver and officers, with the driver being struck in the leg.

This incident is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.