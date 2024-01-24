MSP investigating fatal US-23 crash Wednesday

HARTLAND TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating after a fatal crash Wednesday involving three vehicles in Livingston County.

On January 24 at approximately 1:25 am, MSP troopers were dispatched following reports of a vehicle crash in the area of northbound US-23 near Clyde Road in Hartland Township.

Once on the scene, troopers found a vehicle occupied by a 33-year-old female from Grand Blanc disabled on the shoulder of northbound US-23.

According to a preliminary investigation, MSP confirms a “second vehicle traveling northbound on US-23 operated by a 60-year-old male from Howell, with two passengers, left the roadway and struck the disabled vehicle from behind. The collision sent the disabled vehicle into the ditch causing it to rollover. Due to the crash the second vehicle driven by the 60-year-old male became disabled in the right lane of travel and was struck by a third vehicle driven by a 57-year-old female from Fenton.”

The 60-year-old driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. A 58-year-old passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. The third passenger suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

“The drivers of the other involved vehicles were also taken to the hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries. Alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in the original crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing,” MSP said Wednesday.

