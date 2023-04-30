MSP: Multi-city pursuit leads to arrest of 2

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police were dispatched early Sunday morning at approximately 1:10 a.m. after receiving calls that a person driving a white Chrysler 300 was wanted in connection to an alleged larceny from a vehicle and for unlawfully driving away in an automobile.

MSP says they were made aware of the pursuit after hearing chatter from Warren police over the radio.

The pursuit was terminated by Warren police.

Trooper 2 then followed the suspect vehicle into the city of Romulus.

The Chrysler 300 was located by an MSP sergeant in a subdivision in Romulus and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect fled and the trooper did not pursue.

The suspect vehicle was followed by Trooper 2 as it entered the Motor City Casino parking garage where it was later found abandoned.

The two suspects were located walking outside of the parking garage.

One of the suspects fled from police, but was detained a short distance away. Troopers used surveillance footage from the parking garage to confirm the two suspects in custody abandoned the Chrysler 300.

A 32-year-old driver from Livonia and the 24-year-old passenger from Detroit are currently in custody pending prosecutor review.

“This is just another example of the great work troopers are doing to keep Michiganders safe.” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “We will continue to use technology along with good old fashioned police work to help build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure.”