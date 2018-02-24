MSU basketball's Miles Bridges cleared to play after being named in investigation

(WXYZ) - Michigan State sophomore guard Miles Bridges has been cleared to play after being named in a corruption investigation.

MSU Interim Athletics Director Bill Beekman released the following statement:

“After learning of the allegations in yesterday’s Yahoo! Sports article, our compliance office conducted a thorough internal review. Michigan State presented its findings to the NCAA, and Miles Bridges has been cleared for competition moving forward, beginning Sunday at Wisconsin.”

MSU was one of multiple universities named in a federal corruption investigation probing Division I basketball programs.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, documents and records linked Bridges to specific potential extra benefits.